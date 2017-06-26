Dar es Salaam — Former First Lady Mama Salma Kikwete has commended President John Magufuli for his decision not to allow teenage mothers to return to government schools after giving birth.

Mrs Kikwete, who is also a nominated MP, made the remarks during a farewell event at the Hubert Kairuki Memorial University (HKMU) in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

"I believe you are all here today celebrating your graduation because you avoided pregnancy during your time in primary and secondary school. I therefore urge you to use the skills and experience you acquired to make sure that early pregnancies are no longer a problem that prevent your younger sisters from fulfilling their dreams," she said, adding that she fully supported Dr Magufuli's stance on the issue.

Mrs Kikwete said graduates and other educated people should focus on preventing schoolgirls from getting pregnant instead of trying to influence the government to allow teenagers to continue with studies after giving birth.

"Allowing teen students to continue with studies after giving birth would mean that the government is legalising child marriage," she said, adding that young mothers were dying in big numbers from various complications during childbirth, something the government should not allow to continue.