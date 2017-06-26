Kenyatta Pledges to Boost Health in Vihiga

President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to ensure expansion of health infrastructure and power supply in Vihiga County in what appeared to be a charm offensive to win support for his re-election in the perceived opposition stronghold.

Although President Kenyatta steered clear of politics in his address, he acceded to several requests from local leaders to ensure the setting up of a school of medicine at the Kaimosi University College after the institution was granted a charter.

President Kenyatta's Sunday visit to Vihiga came a day after Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga and co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula took their vote hunt to the five constituencies in the region on Saturday and predicted a landslide win for the opposition in the August 8 polls.

PEACEFUL CAMPAIGNS

At the rally at Mbale grounds, Mr Odinga told Jubilee to prepare for a major political tsunami that will sweep the ruling party out of power.

But President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by Jubilee pointmen in Western region led by Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, avoided campaigning at the function.

After delivering his speech, President Kenyatta said: "I wish you peaceful campaigns."

He shortly left the venue to fly back to Nairobi.

SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

The President pledged to give Sh400 million for the establishment of the school of medicine at the refurbished Jumuia Friends Hospital Kaimosi.

He assured the residents that his administration would improve the region's infrastructure, including supply of water and energy to communities.

The school of medicine will be established at the hospital following a partnership with the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Mr Kenyatta directed officials in the ministries of Health and Education to have consultations and come up with a capitation plan for the project.

AFFORDABLE SERVICES

The Kakamega-based university is currently mentoring Kaimosi Friends University College, which neighbours the refurbished hospital.

"The Church provides health services to more than 40 per cent of Kenya's population. My government appreciates this," the President said.

He went on: "We will endeavour to provide the much needed quality and affordable health services. My administration is determined to step up the fight against diseases."

Mr Kenyatta said the government would release funds to rehabilitate the mini-hydroelectric dam at Kaimosi that is expected to generate 250 kilowatts of electricity to serve 300 households.

The President said the government was keen on increasing water supply in the region following an agreement signed with Belgium that will see Sh1.8 billion injected into the water sector.

Mr Kenyatta further directed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to immediately begin the tarmacking of the 10km access roads within the Kaimosi complex in Hamisi.