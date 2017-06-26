Lesotho: NGO Steps Up Schools Training

A NON-PROFIT educational organisation has stepped up its campaign to improve through training programmes for primary school teachers and learners in English language usage.

Established and registered in 2015, Spelling Bee Association of Lesotho (SBALE) is currently working with the Ministry of Education and Training to boost learners' confidence as well improving their communication skills through training programmes for primary school teachers.

SBALE Secretary General, Bokang Mphele recently told the Lesotho Times that after receiving training, the teachers were required to impart their new-found knowledge to learners.

He said they would also hold "district spelling competitions and debates sessions where we honour best performers with awards and enter them into the national competition".

"The aim is improve the learners' confidence and we have we have realised that through our spelling bee and debates, even those slow learners and those who were not performing well are improving and that is a good sign.

"It is for this reason that we established the organisation to help all learners so that even those who thought they were not perfect can overcome their fears," Mr Mphele said.

He added that the correct use of language, words and spellings were crucial in the learners' all round excellence in their school subjects.