Lesotho: Ntšonyana Committed to Linare Revival

LEGENDARY former Lesotho international, Teele Ntšonyana has recommitted to helping Linare rediscover its glory days after yet a disappointing 2016/17 Vodacom Premier league campaign.

The retired striker, who had a successful playing career at Bidvest Wits and Witbank Spurs in South Africa, helped stabilise Linare after joining during the second round of last season.

"I am still part of the team and my wish is that we start well unlike in the previous campaign," Ntšonyana told the Lesotho Times in an interview this week.

"It is the wish of the players and technical team that we perform well in the new season and avoid problems of the past."

The Mazenod-born tactician said his side was in the rebuilding phase and would blend youth and experience in their quest for a winning formula.

"When you build a house, you start with the strongest bricks because they carry more weight and that means we will also build our team around experienced players if we are able to get them.

"Yes, youth are the future but we have to blend them with experienced players to have a good balance in the team."

Ntšonyane revealed that they had opened negotiations with Bantu to retain the services of Congolese forward Nzenze Nkulu who was their star player during his loan spell, netting 16 goals in all competitions.

"No coach would be happy to part ways with a player who scored 16 goals and his presence was the difference between us losing and winning matches.

"So our management have already started negotiations with his parent club in trying to retain the player."

Ntšonyana said the management had not set any lofty targets for the upcoming season, apart from having the side competing well and winning matches.

"In my discussion with the management of the club, they told me that they want a team that is competitive enough to win matches and once we achieve that we can think of top four or eight finishes thereafter," he said.