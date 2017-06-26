Kenyatta and Odinga Race for Vote-Rich Western Kenya

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga on Sunday led their supporters in a cut throat race to bag the Western Kenya votes.

The Head of State was in Vihiga as he continued in his quest to claim a share of the votes in the region considered key in tilting the equation in the August elections.

The President's visit came barely a week after holding several rallies in Bungoma, Busia and Kakamega counties.

"We have been informed during this service that the Kaimosi University has expressed interest in establishing a school of medicine, flying school and it is estimated to cost sh400 million. This will benefit residents here in Kaimosi," the head of state said after opening Jumuia Friends Hospital in Vihiga County.

The Head of State was in Maua on Saturday where he outlined the steps his government has taken in upgrading miraa to a cash crop and making available billions of Shillings to cushion farmers.

Odinga was also campaigning in Busia County, where he maintained that the region remains solidly behind the Opposition.

"We as NASA are confident and this is what we are promising you. When we get power after the August polls, in the span of 100 days the cost of living will go down and we will make sure that the youth in the country have jobs," he pledged.

"We will also ensure that our children will have free education starting from nursery school until form four," he stated.

The former Prime Minister exuded confidence that he will trounce president Kenyatta since Jubilee will not be able to influence the outcome of elections in his favor owing to the Court of Appeal's ruling that presidential elections results announced at the constituency level are final.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula stated that said that Jubilee leaders would not succeed in the region as all the votes were in one basket.