Kenya: Ruto Laughs Off Odinga Plan to Legalise Chang'aa

Nyandarua — Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed plans by the Opposition to legalize illicit brews if it wins the August General Election.

Ruto said such a move, announced last week by ODM Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, would undermine the war against alcoholism and drug abuse in the country.

The Deputy President said drug abuse and alcoholism has ruined the lives of many young people in the country.

"We already have a serious problem with alcoholism and drug abuse. It will be a step in the wrong direction to legalize changaa and busaa," he said.

According to the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), over 6,000 people die annually from alcoholism while 2.5 million people require rehabilitation.

Ruto said leaders should be at the forefront in fighting alcoholism and drug abuse instead of promoting it.

Speaking during a church service at Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Ol Kalau in Nyandarua County, the Deputy President asked religious institutions to support the Government in its efforts to curb alcoholism and drug abuse among the youth.

"Let's join forces in dealing with this menace. Pray for the Opposition which intends to legalize illicit brew to have a change of heart over this matter," added the Deputy President.

Ruto, at the same time, called for peaceful elections, urging religious leaders to continue praying for peace to prevail during and after the August General Election.

Ruto said: "I urge you to continue praying for our country to hold peaceful elections and let the will of the people prevail."

Leaders who accompanied the Deputy President included Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki (Youth and Gender Affairs), Governor Daniel Waithaka (Nyandarua), MPs David Kiarao (Ol Kalau), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), David Gichigi (Kipipiri), aspirants Francis Kimemia (Governor), Jeremiah Kioni (MP Ndaragwa), Mwangi Githiomi (Senate) and Faith Gitau (Women Representive) among others.

Waithaka called for peaceful campaigns during this electioneering period.

The Deputy President later issued cheques to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Anglican Church (AC) Primary School, Ol Kalau.

Ruto said the Government was working towards helping IDPs to engage in income generating activities and lead normal lives like the rest of Kenyans.

Ruto said: "It's unacceptable for someone to live on ones land while the owner is a squatter elsewhere."

The Deputy President and Ichungwa appealed to Nasa leaders to desist from divisive politics and instead commit themselves to unite the country.

He said: "We ask those we are competing with to engage in politics that will unite Kenyans. We do not want what happened in 2007-2008 to happen again."

Ruto cautioned Nasa leaders against preaching hatred among communities.

Recently, Odinga while addressing a rally in Kajiado County, asked locals not to allow "outsiders" to settle there.

Ruto also reached out to Nyandarua voters to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's reelection bid so that the Jubilee Administration can continue implementing its transformation agenda.