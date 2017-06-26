26 June 2017

South Africa: Man Accused of Murdering Eskom Employee Expected in Court

A man who was arrested in connection with the murder of Eskom employee, Thembisile Yende, is expected to appear at the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

David Ngwenya, who faces a charge of premeditated murder, was denied bail at his previous court appearance.

Ngwenya, 43, was arrested in Carletonville on June 15.

Yende's body was found in her office after Eskom workers noticed a bad smell.

She was reported missing on May 17.

Yende had worked for Eskom since December 2015.

A post mortem showed that Yende had sustained head injuries and had bruises on her neck before she died.

When she arrived at work that morning, the closed circuit camera picked her up, but a few moments later the system didn't pick up any movement.

