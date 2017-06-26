26 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Denosa Members Torch Nursing Council Property Following Exam Leak, Intimidate Staff

Tagged:

Related Topics

Premises of the South African Nursing Council were set alight, property was damaged and staff members were intimidated, the council confirmed on Monday.

SANC's spokesperson, Adri van Eeden, in a statement confirmed that the Democratic Organisation of Nurses in South Africa [Denosa] accessed its premises on Friday without authorisation, legal permission or any meeting.

"It is consequently understood that Denosa was there to demand that the council's acting registrar unduly addresses a matter regarding the SANC cancelling examinations, which Denosa itself has handed over to its attorneys to handle.

"The only constituency that the SANC had a scheduled meeting with on the day in question and who therefore was legally present in the SANC building, was the Student Command of the Economic Freedom [Fighters] (EFFSC) to address student challenges as per their written request."

Van Eeden said the situation had to be diffused by the police who were called to curb the violence and prevent further damage to property.

"The SANC, as regulatory body for the nursing profession, and in line with its approved policy that has previously been implemented without delay or any challenges at all in this regard, cancelled the May 2017 examinations following an investigation into allegations and then confirming that the four examination question papers for the Bridging Course had leaked.

"Such cancellation ensures that all students who write the same examination pass fairly and credibly so that the public has confidence that they are safe and competent nurse practitioners. It also ensures that students who did not have access to the leaked paper are not prejudiced by an unfair advantage of competing with students who copied it."

Van Eeden said new examination dates were set to avoid a long waiting period that would jeopardise progression of first-year students into second year, and second-year students from finishing the course and going into service.

The investigations into the leak were continuing, she said.

Denosa has reportedly taken legal action against the council for preventing students from writing exams until the investigation into how the paper was leaked is concluded.

Source: News24

South Africa

Man Accused of Murdering Eskom Employee Expected in Court

A man who was arrested in connection with the murder of Eskom employee, Thembisile Yende, is expected to appear at the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.