Premises of the South African Nursing Council were set alight, property was damaged and staff members were intimidated, the council confirmed on Monday.

SANC's spokesperson, Adri van Eeden, in a statement confirmed that the Democratic Organisation of Nurses in South Africa [Denosa] accessed its premises on Friday without authorisation, legal permission or any meeting.

"It is consequently understood that Denosa was there to demand that the council's acting registrar unduly addresses a matter regarding the SANC cancelling examinations, which Denosa itself has handed over to its attorneys to handle.

"The only constituency that the SANC had a scheduled meeting with on the day in question and who therefore was legally present in the SANC building, was the Student Command of the Economic Freedom [Fighters] (EFFSC) to address student challenges as per their written request."

Van Eeden said the situation had to be diffused by the police who were called to curb the violence and prevent further damage to property.

"The SANC, as regulatory body for the nursing profession, and in line with its approved policy that has previously been implemented without delay or any challenges at all in this regard, cancelled the May 2017 examinations following an investigation into allegations and then confirming that the four examination question papers for the Bridging Course had leaked.

"Such cancellation ensures that all students who write the same examination pass fairly and credibly so that the public has confidence that they are safe and competent nurse practitioners. It also ensures that students who did not have access to the leaked paper are not prejudiced by an unfair advantage of competing with students who copied it."

Van Eeden said new examination dates were set to avoid a long waiting period that would jeopardise progression of first-year students into second year, and second-year students from finishing the course and going into service.

The investigations into the leak were continuing, she said.

Denosa has reportedly taken legal action against the council for preventing students from writing exams until the investigation into how the paper was leaked is concluded.

