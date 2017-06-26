25 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ...seizes 2,127 Kg of Indian Hemp in Ogun

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ogun State has disclosed that a total of 2,126.54 kilogrammes of Indian hemp and 8.67 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances have been seized between January and June.

The agency said 71 suspects were arrested during the period, 18 of them convicted, while 20 cases were at various stages of prosecution.

The Ogun State Commander of NDLEA, Bala Fagge, made this disclosure at a ceremony marking the 2017 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Abeokuta at the weekend.

Fagge pledged that the agency would continue to work closely with the Ogun State Drug Abuse Control Committee to sustain its sensitising of the public on dangers of drug abuse.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Ekundayo Ayinde, urged stakeholders, particularly religious leaders, to adopt preventive approach to reduce the rate of drug abuse in the society.

Nigeria

Protest Over Police Pay

I read on page 12 of the Daily Trust edition of Friday, June 23, 2017 the story of a public demonstration in the Imo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.