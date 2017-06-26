Abeokuta — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ogun State has disclosed that a total of 2,126.54 kilogrammes of Indian hemp and 8.67 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances have been seized between January and June.

The agency said 71 suspects were arrested during the period, 18 of them convicted, while 20 cases were at various stages of prosecution.

The Ogun State Commander of NDLEA, Bala Fagge, made this disclosure at a ceremony marking the 2017 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Abeokuta at the weekend.

Fagge pledged that the agency would continue to work closely with the Ogun State Drug Abuse Control Committee to sustain its sensitising of the public on dangers of drug abuse.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Ekundayo Ayinde, urged stakeholders, particularly religious leaders, to adopt preventive approach to reduce the rate of drug abuse in the society.