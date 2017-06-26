Uganda: Former Minister Maria Mutagamba Dead

Former minister of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities Maria Lubega Mutagamba has passed on at Case hospital in Nakasero.

Mutagamba was 64 year old. Mutagamba was two weeks ago admitted at Case hospital in Kampala where she is reportedly suffering from stomach complications. She was first admitted at Rubaga hospital but when her condition worsened she was referred to Case hospital.

Information obtained indicates that she is suffering from gallstones and bladder complications. The permanent secretary of ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine tweeted this evening announcing the death of Mutagamba.

" I am saddened by the passing on of Hon Maria Mutagamba. May her soul rest in eternal peace", she tweeted.

Mutagamba was also once minister of Water and Environment. She also served as Rakai district Woman Member of Parliament from 2001 to 2016.

She quit politics in 2016. She had earlier told URN that she decided to quit politics because her health condition was deteriorating. She noted that the 2011 campaigns had drained her a lot of her energy adding her health couldn't allow her another political battle.

Mutagamba was also Democratic Party secretary general before she defected to National Resistance Movement after 1996 elections after being persuaded by President Yoweri Museveni.