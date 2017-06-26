Uganda: To the Blessings of a Free Health Care Service

column

Jal Paddy

I am struggling to hit the keyboard as I write this due to the injury I sustained on one of my fingers while playing basketball a couple of weeks back. The tendon on my right ring finger was apparently pulled off the bone, coupled with a few tears.

After two weeks with the injury, I could not hold the pain anymore. I decided to present myself at the A&E (Accident and Emergency) department of our local hospital.

After a quick scan and check over, the nurses could not believe I sat a whole two weeks home before seeking medical help. What they don't know is that I am Ugandan-born and bred.

We, Ugandans, don't rush off to hospital at the slightest appearance of a sprain or headache. Even big illness such as malaria rarely take us to hospital, unless it comes in full blast. That's just the way it is.

The risk with this way of doing things is that the delay to seek proper medical attention may result into irreversible damage. I was told that had I taken some more time, I would have ended up with a bent finger - like that of an old witch. Thank God, that will not be the case.

The good health care personnel of New Ham General Hospital quickly got my injured swollen finger in a special protective waterproof splint and referred me to the orthopaedic trauma clinic within the hospital. I was sent home with the promise of being seen within a week at the specialist clinic. The appointment letter was to come through the post.

Lucky for me, there was an opening to be seen the following day. Actually, I was called in the morning for my afternoon appointment. A specialist consultant checked the finger over, explained a few things and sent me off to see an occupational therapist with the outpatient therapy service.

Now you must bear in mind that through all this hospital visit process - A&E, the scan and being seen by an orthopaedic consultant - I have not pulled a single penny out of my pocket. That, my friend, is the beauty of the UK National Health Service (NHS).

The NHS was launched as far back as 1948 with the idea that descent health care should be made available to all citizens. To date, health services in the UK, with a few exceptions, remain free at the point of service to all its over 60 million residents and citizens.

The service deals with approximately one million patients every 36 hours. This covers everything - from antenatal screening, routine screenings, treatments for long-term conditions, transplants, end-of-life care, to emergencies.

Stuart, the occupational therapist, tells me his speciality is providing hand therapy. He strictly deals with the assessment and rehabilitation of people with conditions affecting their hands. He has a room fully equipped for exactly that.

I still have the finger in a splint and a couple of therapy appointment sessions with Stuart. I have been assured that the finger will get back to its normal self, and I should have no worries of ending up with a crooked witchy finger.

Today, this one is to the comforts of the kyeyo life.

Your friend,

Chris.