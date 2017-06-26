Uganda: Workers Strike Stalls Construction At Bank of Uganda Currency Centre

Photo: The Observer

The workers complain of low and delayed payment of wages.

Construction work at Bank of Uganda (BOU) currency center in Masaka has stalled following a worker's strike.

The more than 30 workers laid down their tools on Friday evening to protest against several issues including alleged non-payment of their wages and abuse of their rights.

BOU contracted China Railway Group (CRG) Limited to undertake the construction of the Masaka currency centre at the tune of Shs 50 billion. The striking workers including porters, foremen and site engineers accuse CRG of non-payment of their wages.

In particular, the porters accuse CRG of denying them lunch and medical allowances and assaulting them. They accuse their bosses of spitting on them whenever they demand for answers and refusing to give them appointment letters.

Julius Ndhala, one of the leaders of the striking workers, says they are concerned because their daily allowances aren't paid on time yet they have families to take care of. The affected workers earn between Shs 7000 and 20,000 per day depending on their qualifications and the kind of work they do.

Ndhala says he has presented the grievances of the workers to their bosses for redress.

"What am suggesting is; we have talked to these people, CRG does not give lunch allowance, CRG has a minimum wage, the government said it is Shs 6,000 but for them they are paying Shs 7,000 and your salary is paid according to what you have produced. If you are a good worker, you have quality work you [then] you are paid highly. If you keep on dodging work, you are paid lowly", he said.

CRG refused to comment on the strike. One of the Chinese bosses drove away when the workers attempted to lynch him. Police deployed to reinforce the private security guards manning the construction site.

The construction of the currency center, which is still at the foundation stage, has been marred by controversy from the onset. Early this year, a section of Masaka district leaders led by Jude Mbabaali, the LCV chairman petitioned court protesting the allocation of Golf course land for the construction of the currency center, saying the process was marred with corruption.

They sued Louis Kasekende, the deputy Bank of Uganda governor but court dismissed the suit.