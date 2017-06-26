25 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Japan's Honda to Start Football Academy in Uganda

Kesiuke Honda (L) with Sulley Ali Muntari at Serena hotel.

Japan's top player Keisuke Honda who also features for Italian side, AC Milan said on Friday that he's to start a football academy in Uganda.

"I am going to work with one of the top clubs here and make sure I start a project to develop young talent through an academy. I want to see Uganda play at the World Cup," said Honda, who is on a two-day visit to Uganda on a humanitarian mission.

Honda who is accompanied by his good friend and former teammate at AC Milan in Italy Sulley Ali Muntari is a UN Global Advocate for Youth across the world. Honda has constructed some football schools in Cambodia and Japan among others.

The 31-year old player said he wants to give opportunities to all children all over the world to have a dream. He also condemned the racism vice which has been detrimental in seeing the game of football grow in the whole world.

Muntari, who, this season was red carded by a referee for reporting a racial abuse during a game in Italy, said there is need to educate people right about the dangers of racism.

The two players later interacted with the president of federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), Moses Magogo at the Serena hotel.

