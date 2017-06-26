25 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: We'll Dislodge APC in 2019 - APDA

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — The newly formed Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has said that it will contest the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State and the 2019 presidential election.

The party said it was upbeat of dislodging the APC at the centre and APGA in Anambra State.

The party also boasted of being the major opposition party ahead of the elections.

The interim chairman of the party in the state, Obunike Ohaegbu, who stated this during a press briefing in his country home in Ukpor, at the weekend, said the party, though new, had what it took to clinch power in free and fair elections.

He said the policy and structure of the party encouraged women and youths participation, as well as the physically challenged, adding that membership was open to anyone who believed in the principles of the party.

According to Ohaegbu, the party was not funded by anybody as erroneously believed, but through the registration and contributions of members.

"We don't have financiers in APDA. We run the party ourselves. Members pay N5,000 to register and N300 monthly dues," he said.

