EFF leader Julius Malema is being spied on by the government as well as by the Guptas, the party alleged on Sunday.

"Beyond the Guptas it is the state that is actually spying on the CIC [Commander-in-Chief]," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi said in a statement.

"We know that they also illegally monitor his calls and have been doing so for some time," he claimed.

News24, amaBhungane and Scorpio reported that recently leaked emails from the Guptas and their business associates showed that Malema was one of a number of prominent South Africans apparently being spied on by the family.

An excel spreadsheet was discovered amongst the emails which contains Malema's travel itinerary and ID number in connection with six trips in and out of South Africa in 2015.

Malema has confirmed the information on the spreadsheet is accurate.

Ndlozi said the travel details which the family had contained information that was never publically released.

"It is impossible for the Guptas, on their own, to attain this information without the help of both Home Affairs and State Security," he suggested.

Spying equipment

Ndlozi also raised another allegation in his statement on Sunday, saying that the party was "aware that the Guptas possess spying equipment from Russia which they brought illegally into the country".

The EFF said it was concerned about the safety of Malema.

"Not so long ago, we have had to track a car that was following him around."

Ndlozi said the party was puzzled as to why the family would apparently be spying on Malema.

"We cannot think of any other reason why they would spy on him, except with the hope to find him isolated and take his life."

Confrontation

The EFF will approach the Inspector General of Intelligence over the apparent evidence of spying in the leaked emails, said Ndlozi.

"We are not scared of them [the Guptas]. If they want our leader, we shall meet them toe to toe right at their doorstep and give them whatever it is they are looking for," said Ndlozi.

He said going forward it seemed "clear that confrontation is inevitable" and that the party would "ready ourselves for anything... "

"If authorities will not act with decisiveness, they will leave us with no option but to defend ourselves with whatever revolutionary means possible," said Ndlozi.

