Photo: Daily News

Tottenham Hotspurs Kenyan midfielder Victor Mugubi Wanyama.

Tottenham Hotspurs Kenyan midfielder has thanked Ubungo municipality for naming a street in his honour. The honour came just 24 hours after he named Kenya's most influential sporting personality.

The Tottenham midfielder who attended a football tournament in Ubungo had the road in Dar es Salaam leading to the Kinesi Stadium named after him.

"Let me thank you Mayor and all residents of Ubungo municipality for a warm welcome and honour to turn NHC Street into my name.

I promise to come back soon thank you all," Victor Wanyama was quoted as saying in Kiswahili. Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder and Kenyan international Victor Wanyama on Saturday unveiled the road bearing his name at Ubungo municipality in Dar es Salaam, Yesteday.

However, Wanyama Street signboard was removed on claim it didn't adhere to procedures.Wanyama who was the chief guest during Ndondo Cup 2017 tie between Kauzu and Faru Jeuri.