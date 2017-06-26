26 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Kenya: Tanzanian Hospitality Impresses Wanyama

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Tottenham Hotspurs Kenyan midfielder Victor Mugubi Wanyama.

Tottenham Hotspurs Kenyan midfielder has thanked Ubungo municipality for naming a street in his honour. The honour came just 24 hours after he named Kenya's most influential sporting personality.

The Tottenham midfielder who attended a football tournament in Ubungo had the road in Dar es Salaam leading to the Kinesi Stadium named after him.

"Let me thank you Mayor and all residents of Ubungo municipality for a warm welcome and honour to turn NHC Street into my name.

I promise to come back soon thank you all," Victor Wanyama was quoted as saying in Kiswahili. Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder and Kenyan international Victor Wanyama on Saturday unveiled the road bearing his name at Ubungo municipality in Dar es Salaam, Yesteday.

However, Wanyama Street signboard was removed on claim it didn't adhere to procedures.Wanyama who was the chief guest during Ndondo Cup 2017 tie between Kauzu and Faru Jeuri.

Tanzania

Trump Acts Tough On DR Congo Refugees in Tanzania

US President Donald Trump has issued an "Executive Order" cutting by more than half the number of Congolese refugees… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.