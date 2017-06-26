Zanzibar — Liverpool defender left Zanzibar yesterday, leaving behind an inspirational message to local players that 'they can achieve global status if they work diligently and tirelessly towards attaining their personal goals'.

Sakho, a defensive maverick currently plying his trade at one of the world's most famous clubs, Liverpool, was in Zanzibar as part of his end of the season vacation and had opportunities to mingle with the locals here.

He arrived in the Spicy Island from Mainland Tanzania, where he had the hol iday of a lifetime, spending amazing moments, among other places, at Serengeti National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to scores of wildlife including lions, leopards, rhinos, buffalo and elephants.

And while in Zanzibar, Sakho, a player from a humble beginning, who lost his father at the age of 14, a misery that helped shape his career, visited a couple of orphanage centres and attended a special game, Coco Sports Ndondo Cup between Isles side, Taifa Jang'ombe and Mlandege on Saturday.

Drawing on his own experience, Sakho told Zanzi bar players that nothing is impossible is life if they have a dream and work hard and tirelessly towards achieving them.

"In life there's no such a thing as losing hope especially for the young people, nothing is impossible in this world, you can reach anywhere" Sakho, who considered leaving football after the death of his father before turning the tragedy as an inspiration.

Sakho said it is bad for a teenager to lose hope and challenged Tanzanians youth to set up goals and pursue their dreams without giving up, even when they encounter challenges along the way.

"If you have a life goal, then you work hard towards it, there's every possibility of achieving your dream. Zanzibar players can even get to the level of playing for Liverpool, if they set that goal and are committed to achieving it.

Nothing is impossible and I personally like to see young people don't give up," Sakho uttered the uplifting message. Sakho was impressed with the talent showcased by the local players and the passionate supporters at the Amaan Stadium and described his tour of Zanzibar and Tanzania as a wonderful experience.

The French international arrived in Zanzibar on June 17 with his wife, Majda and two their daughters.