Tanzania: Church Group Organising Week-Long Prayer Congress for Magufuli's Reign

Moshi — A Christian religious entity is organizing a seven-day prayer congress focused on President John Magufuli's good health and success in his leadership, for Tanzania's prosperity. Bishop Joseph Molla of Joyful Church Tanzania announced here that the event would be held at Shia Majengo in Moshi Municipality.

Participants would include bishops from America, he said, adding that an invitation was open to people of all creeds. The cleric called upon members of the public to cooperate with the president and his team, to ensure that, ultimately, Tanzanians enjoyed the fruits of independence and the abundant natural resources that God had bestowed upon the country.

Bishop Molla expressed dismay over the illogical trend by some people to criticize almost every decision and action that the national leadership took, including the ones that they had themselves advocated previously.

Urging all the people to coalesce into one solid force, to defend the country and its resources, he lashed out at those who faulted the government on presumably wrong decisions, but didn't float alternatives they deemed appropriate.

The bishop said the congress was also intended to fortify the people spiritually, as one of the means of consolidating ethical conduct, becoming consistently law abiding, and safeguarding peace and tranquility.

That, he stressed, would create an environment for undertaking economic activities effectively. He commended Dr Magufuli for doing a good job within a relatively short period after ascending to the top seat.

Bishop Molla called on all people of goodwill to pray for a speedy end to the spate of killings that has hit Coast Region, for the reasons behind them to be established and, as well as flushing out and penalizing the perpetrators.