Babati — Rural electrification Phase III that was recently launched by Deputy Minister for Energy and Minerals, Dr Medard Kalemani under Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is set to cover 7,873 villages out of 12,268 in the country which are still without power.

Launching the project at Luxmanda village here, Dr Kalemani said the implementation would start in Manyara Region before spreading to other 25 regions countrywide. He said by 2021, all villages in the country will be connected to the National Grid.

While introducing M/s Angelique International Limited from India as the contractor, Dr Kalemani said that by June last year, about 4,395 villages countrywide had been connected to the national grid.

Without going into details, he pointed out that 7,697 villages would be connected to national grid, while some 176, will get their separate power far from the grid.

"Implementation of this project has three components which are Grid Extension as we have it here in Luxmand village. Another one is the Densification that targets extending power supply in areas which already have power infrastructure... but some villages and hamlets have not been connected. The third one is about the supply of renewable energy to villages which are far from the National Grid," he pointed out.

Dr Kalemani hinted how REA is implementing the proj ect in the villages citing Manyara Region and saying: "The project is divided in two segments and would entail electrifying 142 villages at 40.5bn/-, a work that is expected to be completed in March 2019."

He said clients (citizens) would bear the costs of connecting wires into their homes. Babati District Commissioner (DC), Mr Raymond Mushi hailed the move and urged his residents to give electricity preference instead of relying on charcoal to cook.

Addressing the residents on behalf of Manyara Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Joel Bendera, the DC called upon the public to safeguard such infrastructure and see into it that its equipment are not stolen or damaged.