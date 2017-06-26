Rwanda: Eid Feast - Muslims Urged to Shun Evil

The Muslim community in the country has been urged to keep the fundamental principles of their faith such as avoiding evil, mending their relations with God and their neighbours.

The message was delivered during Eid-el-Fitir prayers at Kigali Regional Stadium in Nyamirambo yesterday.

The stadium was filled to capacity by Muslim faithful.

During the Month of Ramadhan, every fit and able Muslim who has passed the age of puberty is expected to undergo mandatory fasting though there are some exceptions to the elderly, pregnant women and the sick.

They are expected to give up on food, drinks, sex, and smoking, just before the break of dawn till sunset, according to their beliefs.

Presiding over the prayers, the Mufti, Sheikh Salim Hitimana, congratulated Muslims upon successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

He reminded them it was the right time for them to detest the devil and do righteous acts.

Mufti Hitimana said the Month of Ramadhan offers an opportunity to mend relations and reunite Muslims with God and their neighbors.

He said it was time for Muslims to thank God for successful completion of fasting considering that there are some who could not do it due to various reasons such as lack of peace in their countries or even death.

"It is a good opportunity to mend our relationship with our neighbours and with Allah as everyone had sinned in one way or another," he told the believers.

"You all know that Islam means peace. As Muslims, we have to strive for peace by detesting all crime, fight injustice, corruption and other forms of evil," he added.

Supporting the poor

The mufti reminded Muslims to maintain the kind gesture practiced during Ramadhan of giving out to the poor to enable them to live a better life.

"This is one of the Islamic pillars, we are obliged to support the poor but also encourage them to work hard to be self-reliant in the future and also start supporting others," Mufti Hitimana said.

Mufti Hitimana also urged the Muslims to pray for current leadership which he said provided an environment of equal rights without discrimination.

"We are also happy that we have equal rights as other Rwandans unlike in the past. We have right to pray and have holidays whenever we celebrate our main days. Muslims are given top positions in government leadership and our children have rights to education; all this was only a dream in the past," he said, rallying Muslims behind government initiatives.

Muslims speak out

Muslims who spoke to The New Times said the Month of Ramadhan enabled them to move closer to God.

"We are happy for God's mercy. We got an opportunity to fast and pray, we also managed to support the poor and we commit to keep supporting the poor. We are also encouraged to be committed Muslims and try not to be tempted by the devil. I am hopeful this will be achieved through continuous prayers," said Hassina Murebwayire.