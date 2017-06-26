Rwanda: Secondary School Girls Tipped on STEM Fields

Imbuto Foundation yesterday held a mentorship workshop for girls under the theme, "Let Us Dream Big and Act," where participants were urged to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) fields.

The workshop was held at Centre Pastoral Notre Dame De Fatima in Musanze District, where close to 200 best performing girls attended.

The workshop aimed at empowering the best performing girls (Inkubito z'Icyeza) in secondary schools, who are in need of additional mentorship in their personal development, as well as in their future professional development.

In 2005, Imbuto Foundation initiated the Promotion of Girls' Education Campaign, where best performing girls, achieving high marks in the national examinations are rewarded.

The rewarded girls are urged to become role models to their peers in schools and in their communities. It is under that regard that, in partnership with One UN, Imbuto Foundation conducts empowerment workshops for

rewarded girls, under the theme: "Let us Dream Big and Act Mentorship."

The workshop aims at continuously empowering rewarded girls, helping them broaden their dreams, and assisting them in planning and working to achieve those dreams.

The workshop also serves to provide them with a platform for excellence and equip them, through mentorship, with key skills enabling them to live a successful life and be role models to their peers.

Participants at the workshop came from 10 schools from Ngororero, Rulindo, Rubavu, Nyabihu and Musanze districts.

The workshop provided the rewarded girls with mentorship on career options in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths).

It also focused on teaching the rewarded girls the best use of social media seen as relevant areas for developing youth.

Former Best Performing Girls Marie Claire Murekatete a Software Engineer at RDB) among others were invited as speakers to further inspire the girls.