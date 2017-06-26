26 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Secondary School Girls Tipped on STEM Fields

Tagged:

Related Topics

Imbuto Foundation yesterday held a mentorship workshop for girls under the theme, "Let Us Dream Big and Act," where participants were urged to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) fields.

The workshop was held at Centre Pastoral Notre Dame De Fatima in Musanze District, where close to 200 best performing girls attended.

The workshop aimed at empowering the best performing girls (Inkubito z'Icyeza) in secondary schools, who are in need of additional mentorship in their personal development, as well as in their future professional development.

In 2005, Imbuto Foundation initiated the Promotion of Girls' Education Campaign, where best performing girls, achieving high marks in the national examinations are rewarded.

The rewarded girls are urged to become role models to their peers in schools and in their communities. It is under that regard that, in partnership with One UN, Imbuto Foundation conducts empowerment workshops for

rewarded girls, under the theme: "Let us Dream Big and Act Mentorship."

The workshop aims at continuously empowering rewarded girls, helping them broaden their dreams, and assisting them in planning and working to achieve those dreams.

The workshop also serves to provide them with a platform for excellence and equip them, through mentorship, with key skills enabling them to live a successful life and be role models to their peers.

Participants at the workshop came from 10 schools from Ngororero, Rulindo, Rubavu, Nyabihu and Musanze districts.

The workshop provided the rewarded girls with mentorship on career options in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths).

It also focused on teaching the rewarded girls the best use of social media seen as relevant areas for developing youth.

Former Best Performing Girls Marie Claire Murekatete a Software Engineer at RDB) among others were invited as speakers to further inspire the girls.

Rwanda

Second Phase of Service Delivery Campaign Starts

Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) has launched the second phase of service delivery campaign dubbed "Nk'uwikorera." Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.