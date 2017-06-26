Rwanda: Handball League - APR Win First League Title in Eight Years

APR handball club ended their league title drought after overcoming their traditional archrivals Police 37-28 on Sunday at Kimisagara in the final league match to claim the title they had last won in 2009.

APR came into the game in second place, just two points behind defending champions Police and well aware that they required a comfortable win to end Police's dominance for the past three consecutive seasons.

Anaclet Bagirishya's side made no mistake and they defeated Police 37-28, thanks to Alexis Nshimiyimana who netted 10 goals to guide his side to a historic victory.

This was Police's first league defeat which saw them finish the season on the same tally of points with champions APR each with 53 points, however APR were crowned on head to head statistics.

Police had defeated APR 40-38 in the first round which implies that APR's 37-28 win leaves them with a goal difference of seven.

With this triumph, APR will represent Rwanda at next year's Confederation of African Handball (CAHB) champions league.

Sunday

APR 37-28 Police