Rwanda: 17-Year-Old Rwiyamirira Wins Genocide Memorial Golf Tournament

A 17-year-old fast rising female golfer, Orla Rwiyamirira stunned a strong field of very experienced golfers to clinch the fourth edition of Genocide memorial golf tournament that took place on Saturday at Kigali Golf club in Nyarutarama.

The annual edition which is organized by Kigali Golf Club in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Culture and Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi attracted a total of 55 amateur golfers who are members of Kigali Golf Club.

Just one week after winning the women title in the inaugural Ubumwe Grande Hotel Monthly mug, youngster Rwiyamirira again proved to be a new name to reckon with in local golf after she comfortably won the Genocide memorial golf tournament as well as setting the best stable ford points ever by a local female golfer.

She returned 51 stable ford points beating her closest contender Ari Shrestha by a total of 11 points after the latter returned 40 points while Peter Doorest came in the third place with 39 points with Arthur Barigye completing the top four with 38 points.

"It was as a result of practice, I do practice every morning and I have a coach called Jules, who is a pro golfer and he has really helped me with my game. I have been improving, so right now it's just consistency that is just kicking in and now I am taking golf more seriously," said Rwiyamirira in an interview with Times Sport

Meanwhile according to the golf club captain Dr. Davis Kashaka, members of the golf club also raised some money which will be given to the family members of the victims and former golfers who were killed in 1994 Genocide.

Among the golfers remembered during this event include; Anselme Sakumi, Dr. Charles Munyangeyo and Gerard Bakaka.

Saturday

Mode of play: Stableford

1. Orla Rwiyamirira 51 points

2. Ari Shrestha 40 points

3. Peter Doorest 39 points

4. Arthur Barigye 38 points