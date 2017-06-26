Rwanda: APR, Amagaju Battle for Peace Cup Final Slot

Former Champions APR and Amagaju FC will lock horns this afternoon in the semifinals of this year's Peace Cup at Nyagisenyi turf in Nyamagabe district. Each side will be seeking to boost their chances of reaching the grand finale set for July 4.

After missing out on the league title to their bitter rivals Rayon Sport, APR go into the game as favourites seeking to make it their consolation and looking to boost their chances of playing in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

The military side finished in the third place which means that their only chance to compete in the Confederation Cup next season will be only if they manage to win this title.

"There is no favorite going into the game, but we are ready for the challenge. Amagaju deserves their respect and our job is to ensure that we utilize our chances whenever they show up as we aim to win this title," said Mulisa

He further noted that; "We have no room for complacency and every player knows that, it's business as usual and we need to win by a big margin before we play the second leg."

Meanwhile in a separate interview with Amagaju FC coach Pablo Nduwimana, he confidently noted that "APR is just like any other club, so we will play our game with a mission of securing a win. It is possible to beat them but the best team will walk home with a win,"

The winners of two legged encounter will proceed to the final slated for July 4 on the occasion of the national Liberation Day and the eventual winner will represent Rwanda in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

In the other semi-final tie that pitted Rayon Sport and Espoir at Kamarampaka stadium on Sunday, the Rusizi based side outfit stunned the league champions 2-0 to boost their chance for the final spot.

Monday

Amagaju FC vs APR FC 3:30pm