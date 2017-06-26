Tanzania: Mufti Counsels Parents On Children's Upbringing

Moshi — As Tanzanians join the rest of the world in celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, Tanzania's Chief Sheikh, Mufti Abubakar Zubeir has urged parents and guardians to teach their children good ethics so that they, in turn, grow up to become good citizens.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of 30 days of the Islamic fast, will be celebrated at national level in Kilimanjaro Region today where Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is slated to be the guest of honour at the 'Eid baraza.'

Speaking at the Riadha Mosque here, Sheikh Zubeir said parents and guardians were foundation of what children later become, complemented by what they learn in school as well as from religious instruction.

"Take good care of your children to ensure they are raised in good morals so that they, too, will give the country and its people good leadership ... that proceeds from what you will have nurtured in them.

"The children in this class have got very good teaching on ethics and in order for them to grow sustainably in future, parents should make a close follow-up on how they develop in life," the Mufti remarked.

He noted that if children were left without guidance and proper care in terms of how to intermingle in the society they could get lost and go in wicked ways. He said parental care provided the basis for getting the youth ready for life that has not always been simple but needs constant teaching in morality.

"If you do not make a close follow-up and offer proper guidance you could lose them out to the world of evil deeds ... such as music and all such teachings they may get," he said.

In another development, the Mufti advised leaders of the mosque to make good use of social projects under leadership of mosques and Tanzania Muslim Council (Bakwata). He made these remarks during the official launch of the Riadha Mosque and a water well project.

Moshi district Bakwata Secretary, Mr Awadhi Lema said the well project would come handy to the faithful because they faced a major shortage, some of whom were forced to bring water with them from their homes.

Mr Lema said construction of the well that measures 87 metres cost 17m/-, all donated by well-wishers and community supporters. Meanwhile, Muslims and non-Muslims have been called upon to continue maintaining existing peace and security across the country.

The Shia Ithnashariya Community Chief in Tanzania, Ahmed Jalala, made the remarks during a demonstration to mark the annual international Quds Day held in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Quds Day takes place every year on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan. Soon after the Islamic revolution in Iran Muslims called on to dedicate this day to demanding the rights of oppressed Muslims around the world particularly in Palestine.

Sheikh Ahmed Jalala pointed out that on this day rallies were organized before Friday prayers to protest against the occupation of Palestine and the oppression of its people.

"Tanzanians should maintain the existing peace and security that other countries in the world aspired to have. Tanzania is a peaceful country where Muslims and non-Muslims join together in various development issues to achieve the same goals," he said.

He however pointed out that Quds Day is a day of remembrance of oppressed people and who are living in a vulnerable environment. Civic United Front (CUF) National Chairman Ibrahim Lipumba has urged Tanzanians to join hands with the oppressed and those fighting for justice of the Palestinian people.

The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fast during the month of Ramadan.