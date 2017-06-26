Kenya: Caren Chebet Out to Extend Steeplechase Run

Kenya's dominance in steeplechase is unrivalled.

Kenyan athletes will spare nothing to deliver victory as they seek to uphold their dominance.

The country has dominated women's 2,000m steeplechase at World Under-18 Championships, winning the last three editions in 2011 (Lille, France), 2013 (Donetsk, Ukraine) and the 2015 edition (Cali, Colombia).

That Kenyans have won four out of five events since 2,000m steeplechase was introduced to the world youth event in 2007 Ostrava, Czech Republic, goes without saying.

It's Caroline Tuigong who set the ball rolling with victory in Ostrava. Ethiopian Korahubsh Itaa might have won the 2009 Brixen in Italy but the Kenyans girls were able to reclaim the title when Norah Jeruto won in 2011 Lille.

TOTAL DOMINANCE

Kenya has not let go of the title since then, with Rosefline Chepng'etich winning the 2013 Donetsk edition before Celliphine Chespol, the current World Under-20 champion and national record holder, upheld Kenya's strong tradition in 2015 Cali.

This is the tradition that Caren Chebet is prepared to guard jealously when Nairobi hosts the 2017 World Under-18 Championships from July 12-16 at Kasarani. The Form Four student at Saramek Secondary School in Kericho County is determined to make Kenya proud as she prepares to team up with Mercy Chepkirui.

"We want to sign off in style with victory, this being the last edition of the world youth event," said Chebet. "It's good that the final event will be staged at the home of steeplechase and we have no otherwise but live up to the billing."

Chebet, who trains at Lemotit Club in Londiani, said she had to skip the secondary schools national games in Mombasa just to prepare for the World youth event.

Chebet explained that she wanted to get it right this time round, having missed a place in Team Kenya for the World Under-20 Championships held in Poland last year and the World Cross Country Championships in March in Kampala.

"I stepped up my training as I polished on my approach techniques over the barriers," said Chebet, who thanked her coach Paul Kemei and his wife Emily Cherotich for the good guidance.

Cherotich was in the 4x800m team for the World Relays and claimed a place in the 800m women's team for the World Championships in London after finishing third during the trials behind Margaret Nyairera and Eunice Sum.

"Cherotich has continued to inspire us in camp not only with her coaching skills but showing how it's done on track," said Chebet, who trains at Lemotit Camp in Londiani that is owned by Kemei.