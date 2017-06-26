Photo: Daily News

North Mara Gold Mine.

Tarime — Officials in Tarime District have confirmed that North Mara Gold Mine, currently known as Acacia Mine, will start paying compensation to people who have been demanding 'payments' from it any time from now.

Tarime District Council Executive Director (DED) Mr Apoo Castro Tindwa said this recently, shortly after convening a meeting with local leaders from communities surrounding the company to condemn recent intrusions into the mine.

"Already the list of the eligible people is out and they will get their compensation any time from now ", Mr Tindwa said briefly without going into details.

For several years, the mine has been paying billions of shillings as compensations to the indigenous people whose farming land or houses have been taken as part of the company for its mining activities.

In the process, some residents have not been compensated despite the mine showing interest or occupying their ancestral lands. He said the presence of the mine has multiple benefits to the communities as well as the government, citing them as paid levy and supporting development projects in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The director noted that the council will not allow few people who have selfish ideas to disrupt the mine's operations on the excuse of demanding their compensation. "We cannot tolerate invasions being pushed by few people.

The mine has many benefits to our council ", he insisted. During their meeting, the local leaders condemned some people who intruded into the gold mine recently and called for stern measures against them as well as their inciters.

In a related development, the leaders pointed out how they are happy with the recent efforts made by President John Magufuli to ensure that the mining company pays its taxes.

"We are supporting the President for the efforts he has taken and actually he is doing an excellent job. We don't want the issue of compensation to be used as a scapegoat by some people to invade the mine," said Matongo Ward CouncillorCCM, Mr Rashid Bogomba.

On her side, Kibasuka Ward Councillor, Mrs Loyce Manyatta (CHADEMA) said they want peace to prevail in the communities surrounding the mine, and whoever is demanding his/her compensa tion should follow the right procedure.

"We have a government. Let us leave the job to the government and we should not use force," she added. Presiding over the meeting, Tarime District Commissioner (DC), Mr Glorious Luoga commended efforts made by the police force to stop the recent intrusions into the mine without injuries to suspects.

However, he pointed out that whoever was behind the invasion would be arrested and taken to court. Nyamwaga Police Officer Commanding District (OCD), Mr Morrice Okinda said majority of the youth who invaded the mine were armed with machetes.

He urged the villagers from invading the mine, saying: "This is a business area and does not need conflicts. It needs a friendly environment always."