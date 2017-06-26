Botswana: Funeral and Memorial Arrangements for Sir Ketumile Masire

Gaborone — Members of the Public are hereby informed that a State Funeral will be held for the late Former President Sir Ketumile Masire at Kanye next Thursday, the 29th of June 2017.

Members of the Public are further informed that a Memorial Service will also be held in Gaborone for the Former President on Wednesday, the 28th of June 2017. The time and venue of this service will be communicated later.

There will also be a Lying of State of the Former President at Parliament on Tuesday the 27th of June 2017, to allow the public to pay their respects.

In the meantime flags shall remain flying at half mast during the time of mourning, while books of condolence will remain open at Parliament, all District and Sub-District Headquarters and at all Botswana diplomatic missions abroad.

May the soul of the dearly departed rest in peace.#RIPMasire