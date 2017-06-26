23 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Funeral and Memorial Arrangements for Sir Ketumile Masire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gaborone — Members of the Public are hereby informed that a State Funeral will be held for the late Former President Sir Ketumile Masire at Kanye next Thursday, the 29th of June 2017.

Members of the Public are further informed that a Memorial Service will also be held in Gaborone for the Former President on Wednesday, the 28th of June 2017. The time and venue of this service will be communicated later.

There will also be a Lying of State of the Former President at Parliament on Tuesday the 27th of June 2017, to allow the public to pay their respects.

In the meantime flags shall remain flying at half mast during the time of mourning, while books of condolence will remain open at Parliament, all District and Sub-District Headquarters and at all Botswana diplomatic missions abroad.

May the soul of the dearly departed rest in peace.#RIPMasire

 

Botswana

Former President Masire Dies At 91

Former Botswana president Sir Ketumile Masire has died. He was 91. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.