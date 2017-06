Additional condolence books are also being made available for members of the public at all district and Sub-district Headquarters, as well as Botswana diplomatic missions abroad. #RIPMasire

Gaborone — This morning H.E. the President, Lt. Gen. Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama was at Parliament, where he signed a book of condolence in remembrance of the late former President Sir Ketumile Masire.

