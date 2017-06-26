A group of Somali refugees living in Somalia on Thursday night hosted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

A delighted Zuckerberg said it was his first Iftaar.

"As a refugee, you often don't get to choose which country you end up in" Zuckerberg told his hosts.

"When I asked one man, who had spent 26 years in a refugee camp, whether America now felt like home, he gave a simple and profound answer:

"Home is where you are free to do what you want. Yes, this feels like home" he related .

"There are few places in the world he felt comfortable to be who he is: the country he was born, and our country that values freedom" Facebook Boss said.

"Thanks to my hosts for being so gracious at the very end of Ramadan. I left impressed by your strength and resilience to build a new life in an unfamiliar place, and you are a powerful reminder of why this country is so great" Zuckerberg said.

A significant population of Somalia nationals fled to the US and majority in Minneapolis to seek assylum following fall of Siad Barre regime in 1991.