23 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Refugees Host Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg for an Iftaar Dinner in Minneapolis

Tagged:

Related Topics

A group of Somali refugees living in Somalia on Thursday night hosted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

A delighted Zuckerberg said it was his first Iftaar.

"As a refugee, you often don't get to choose which country you end up in" Zuckerberg told his hosts.

"When I asked one man, who had spent 26 years in a refugee camp, whether America now felt like home, he gave a simple and profound answer:

"Home is where you are free to do what you want. Yes, this feels like home" he related .

"There are few places in the world he felt comfortable to be who he is: the country he was born, and our country that values freedom" Facebook Boss said.

"Thanks to my hosts for being so gracious at the very end of Ramadan. I left impressed by your strength and resilience to build a new life in an unfamiliar place, and you are a powerful reminder of why this country is so great" Zuckerberg said.

A significant population of Somalia nationals fled to the US and majority in Minneapolis to seek assylum following fall of Siad Barre regime in 1991.

Somalia

Will Robow's Rumoured Defection Have Impact On Alshabaab?

The news that US State Department removed Alshabaab's Sheikh Ali Robow Abu Mansoor from the $5M bounty may have caught… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.