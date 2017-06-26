US President Donald Trump has issued an "Executive Order" cutting by more than half the number of Congolese refugees from Tanzanian camps, seeking resettlement into United States this year, at a time when refugees who have spent more than 20 years in the Tanzanian camps are desperate for resettlement.

UNHCR Representative to Tanzania Ms Chansa Kapaya has said in an exclusive interview that the number of Congolese refugees projected to be resettled to United States this year has dropped from 6,500 to 3,100, due to the US cap.

Under former President Obama's administration, some 33,000 Congolese refugees had been offered resettlement into the US, then hosted in Western Tanzanian refugee camps under a threeyear resettlement programme, which kicked-off in 2015 with the resettlement of 6,844 Congolese from Tanzanian camps followed by 7,531 others last year.

Executive orders are issued by US presidents, to officials of US Federal Government. The orders have full force which, derives either from the statute or from the constitution of the US.

Early this year, President Trump slammed an order banning refugees from entering the US for 120 days.

The UNHCR envoy to Tanzania says resettlement of refugees to third countries of asylum was a formal way of burden sharing among nations, and that it was a reliable option to provide a lasting solution to refugees who are facing health and security threats in the first countries of asylum.

Echoing the sentiments of many refugees who have spent more than 20 years at Nyarugusu camp in Tanzania's Kibondo district, a representative from the camp made a spirited public appeal for over-stayed refugees and those born and brought up in the remote camps to be resettled, saying, "they neither know about their country of origin nor of their destiny".

The refugees' representative made this call at a colourful ceremony commemorating this year's Refugee Day in Dar es Salaam. Saying: "A number of refugees in Tanzanian camps have lost hope of going back to their countries of origin due to perpetual state of insecurity and scarce land to accommodate them."

With more than 241,000 refugees living on its soil, Tanzania has become the largest host of Burundian refugees and asylum-seekers in the East African region, UNHCR has said, in a statement to commemorate the World Refugee Day, held this week.

Ms Kapaya said, "more than 80 per cent of the world's refugees do not live in Europe where the Refugee Convention began, but live in developing countries like Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda to men tion a few countries in the region."

Currently, Tanzania is home to more than 315,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, hosted in the three refugee camps of Nyarugusu, Nduta, and Mtendeli, located in Kigoma Region.

UNHCR in Tanzania says all the three refugee camps situated in Kibondo district of Kigoma Region were facing severe pressure of overcrowding and insufficiency of water and health facilities.

The Nyarugusu camp, which is now one of the largest refugee camps in the world, hosts more than 139,000 individuals amid an urgent need for decongestion programme, which was halted last July due to limited space in the other camps.