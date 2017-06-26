23 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UNICEF Reports High Malnutrition Rates in Jebel Marra

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jebel Marra — A recent survey conducted in the Jebel Marra area of Central Darfur found critical levels of acute malnutrition, the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) reported.

A Unicef mission found cases that relate to a Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate of 15.7 per cent, and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) of 5 per cent. 'WHO defines GAM rates above 15 per cent and SAM rates above 3 per cent as emergency situations,' the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports in its news bulletin.

April this year, after lobbying and repeated requests, Unicef was granted access to areas and residents or displaced people in Darfur and Blue Nile that were previously sealed-off by the Sudanese authorities for international aid organisations. Golo area in Central Darfur was one of the newly accessible areas for Unicef.

Unicef cooperates with the federal and state-level Ministry of Health to mobilise response activities for approximately 200,000 displaced or people who recently returned to the Jebel Marra area of Central Darfur, including an estimated 120,000 children.

OCHA reported that the Humanitarian Coordinator has requested funding from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (Cerf) for an immediate response in Jebel Marra. The organisation wants to focus on areas with high malnutrition, and newly accessible locations.

Sudan

Sudanese Soldiers Killed in Yemen

A number of Sudanese soldiers were killed in north-west Yemen fighting Houthi forces, reportedly on Saturday 10 June.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.