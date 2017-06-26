South Africa: Coffin Case Back in Court

Two men who allegedly forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol over him, are expected to appear in the Middelburg Regional Court on Monday.

The trial involving Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen has been set down to take place from June 26 to June 29.

The pair face charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The alleged assault took place at the JM de Beer Boerdery, near the Komati power station in Mpumalanga.

On August 17, 2016 Mlotshwa noticed two Land Cruisers following him, investigating officer Constable Dimakatso Bahula previously told the court.

It was reported that the SUVs stopped and two men are said to have assaulted Mlotshwa and kicked him, without any explanation.

In a 20-second video of the incident, which was posted on YouTube, one man, speaking in Afrikaans, forces Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatens to pour petrol on him.

