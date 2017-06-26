South Africa: Sandes Claims Gruelling Us Ultra-Marathon

South African ultra-distance runner Ryan Sandes has won the 2017 Western States 100 Miler in California.

Set in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the race takes in the trails in the area with runners climbing over 5 500m and descending over 7 000m during the gruelling run.

Sandes was able to overtake race favourite, Jim Walmsley, to win in a time of 16:19:39.

"This is a dream come true for me as Western States is the one race I have always dreamed of winning," said Sandes after the race.

"To share my experience with my family and good friends was even more special. It was a brutal day out, with thick snow in the early stages and then extremely high temps later. I won't like, I don't think I have ever been so shattered but at the same time so elated. Thank you to everyone for your support."

Sandes was well off the course record of 14:46:44 set by Timothy Allan Olsen in 2012.

Sport24