25 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sandes Claims Gruelling Us Ultra-Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

South African ultra-distance runner Ryan Sandes has won the 2017 Western States 100 Miler in California.

Set in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the race takes in the trails in the area with runners climbing over 5 500m and descending over 7 000m during the gruelling run.

Sandes was able to overtake race favourite, Jim Walmsley, to win in a time of 16:19:39.

"This is a dream come true for me as Western States is the one race I have always dreamed of winning," said Sandes after the race.

"To share my experience with my family and good friends was even more special. It was a brutal day out, with thick snow in the early stages and then extremely high temps later. I won't like, I don't think I have ever been so shattered but at the same time so elated. Thank you to everyone for your support."

Sandes was well off the course record of 14:46:44 set by Timothy Allan Olsen in 2012.

Sport24

South Africa

Nursing Council Members Torch Property Following Exam Leak

Premises of the South African Nursing Council were set alight, property was damaged and staff members were intimidated,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.