Tanzania: DSE Turnover Declines in Dull Week Trading

Activity levels at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) weakened last week to 19.48bn/- in turnover, approximately 159 per cent with shares traded falling by 46 per cent to 2,391,497.

The previous session saw the market turnover rising to 50.47bn/-from 1.2bn/- of the preceding session with 4,457,611 shares transacted.

According to Tanzania Securities Limited weekly market commentary both indices closed in green with the Dar es Salaam all Share index (DSEI) settling at 2,166.68 (2 per cent) whereas the TSI closed at 3,632.77 (4.00 per cent up).

The banking, finance segment Index strengthened (12 per cent) closing the session at 2,515.25 points. Similarly, the Industrial and Allied Index increased to close the week at 4,803.56 points (6 per cent).

Commercial Services Index closed down, 2,467.34 points (9 per cent down). CRDB counter continued to lead on the banking, finance and investment Segment. The counter moved 736,146 shares (93 per cent), at a price range of between 170/- and 175/-per share.

The counter recorded TZS 127.59 million in turnover (66 per cent) followed by DSE with 48,990 shares transacted at a price of 1,180/- per share.

MKCB had 1,787 shares during the week. The counter closed at TZS 900 per share. NMB transacted 1,556 shares at a price of 2,340 per share. Yetu saw minimal activities during the week with 600 shares traded at 600 per share.

There were no activities shown on MBP and YETU coun ters during the week. During the week under review, Industrial and Allied segment was illiquid contributing about 67 per cent of the total shares and 99 per cent of the market turnover.

TBL was the most active counter among the Industrial and Allied segments after transacting 1,050,223 shares at a price of 12,300 per share. TCC followed with 517,208 shares trading at a price of 9,800/- per share.

During the week Twiga counter transacted 25,962 shares at a price of TZS 1,920 per share. Swissport counter moved 5,715 shares at a price range of between 3,800/- and 4,400/- per share.

TOL had 100 shares traded at a price of 800/- per share. No activities shown on the Swala, PAL, TOL and TTP counter during the week.