Kenya: Victor Wanyama Street Signage Plucked Off

Nairobi — Just a day after a street in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam was named after Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, the signage was on Sunday vandalized and plucked off with a section of the residents saying the law was not followed.

The street leading to the local Kinesi Stadium was renamed Victor Wanyama Streetand unveiled by the mayor Boniface Jacob alongside Wanyama much to the delight of local lads who had thronged the stadium.

"Street names are recommended by committees who then present the suggestion to sittings of the Ward Development Committee. If the WDC approve the name is forwarded to the Committee of Finance, Councilors' Committee, Dar es Salaam City Council, Regional Consultative Committee and the office of the regional head then published in a gazette notice," the Ubungo Municipality said in a statement.

But despite the incident, Wanyama could not hide his joy at the reception he received in Tanzania.

"First of all, I was very happy with how I was received there and having a street named after me was a surprise. It is a lot of honor and respect especially with the way they treated me over there," Wanyama told Capital Sport on Sunday.