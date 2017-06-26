25 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Victor Wanyama Street Signage Plucked Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Just a day after a street in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam was named after Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, the signage was on Sunday vandalized and plucked off with a section of the residents saying the law was not followed.

The street leading to the local Kinesi Stadium was renamed Victor Wanyama Streetand unveiled by the mayor Boniface Jacob alongside Wanyama much to the delight of local lads who had thronged the stadium.

"Street names are recommended by committees who then present the suggestion to sittings of the Ward Development Committee. If the WDC approve the name is forwarded to the Committee of Finance, Councilors' Committee, Dar es Salaam City Council, Regional Consultative Committee and the office of the regional head then published in a gazette notice," the Ubungo Municipality said in a statement.

But despite the incident, Wanyama could not hide his joy at the reception he received in Tanzania.

"First of all, I was very happy with how I was received there and having a street named after me was a surprise. It is a lot of honor and respect especially with the way they treated me over there," Wanyama told Capital Sport on Sunday.

Kenya

Our Commitment On Lake Victoria Basin Is Total - Tanzania

Tanzania has expressed its commitment to work with other East African Community (EAC) member states to safe guard… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.