26 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Coligny Farmers Accused of Murder Back in Court

Two North West farmers accused of killing a Coligny teenager are expected to appear at the High Court in Mahikeng on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte have been accused of killing Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu.

The pair allegedly caught Mosweu stealing sunflowers on April 20.

They were driving him to the local police station with their bakkie when he allegedly jumped off and broke his neck.

Mosweu's death sparked riots in the small North West town of Coligny with residents taking to the streets and looting and burning buildings.

The court previously reserved judgment on whether the State's application for leave to appeal the decision of the Coligny Magistrate's Court, which granted bail to the two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy, was properly brought to court.

