Kenya: Kamworor, Karoki, Tanui Book London Date With Mo Farah

World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor on Saturday sent out a strong message to his challengers after winning the 10,000m during the Kenyan trial for the World Championships at Nyayo National Stadium.

Bedan Karoki came in second place as Paul Tanui wound third to seal the last ticket in Team Kenya for the London worlds.

In a replica of the 2015 World Championships and Rio Olympics, the trio will represent Kenya in 10,000m at the World Championships due for August 4-13 in London.

Kamworor led at the bell and never looked back to win the Kenyan trials at Nyayo in 27:35.91 beating Karoki and Tanui to second and third in 27:40.32 and 27:42.63 respectively.

"I am not going for a silver medal this time around. We can't continue playing second fiddle," declared Kamworor, the 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist.

"We shall have to change our tactics in order to beat Mo Farah."