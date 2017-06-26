24 June 2017

Kenya: Swift Hellen Obiri Wins 5,000m at Nyayo

By Ayumba Ayodi

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri sounded a war cry ahead of the World Championships when she won the 5,000m race at the National trials at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Obiri will lead a team of African Games 5,000m champion Margaret Chelimo and Africa 5,000m gold medallist Sheila Chepkirui to the London worlds in August.

Obiri won the race in 15:28.89 while Chelimo and Chepkirui, who will be making their debut at the Worlds, clocked 15:30.71 and 15:33.57 respectively.

"This is strong team but we have to work ahead of the Worlds," said Obiri.

