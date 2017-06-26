Kenya: Peter Mwai Stuns National Champ Mark Otieno in 200m at Nyayo

Peter Mwai stunned National champion Mark Otieno to win the 200m race at the World Championships trials on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Mwai clocked 20.67 seconds, beating Otieno to second place in 21.04.

However, Mwai failed to attain the qualifying mark of 20.44 for the World Championships.

Otieno had attained the time when he won the national title in 20.41.

"I have an inner sole injury at my right leg and that is why I felt uncomfortable. But I will be fine for London," said Otieno who is Kenya's only qualifier.

Sabina Mukoswa won the women's 200m in 25.18 but also fell short of qualifying for the Worlds.