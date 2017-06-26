Kenya: Chepng'etich, Kwemoi Claim Wins as Kiprop Withdraws

As expected Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon won her 1500m race to qualify for the World Championships as fast-rising Ronald Kwemoi stunned a rich field in the men's 1,500m field.

Chepng'etich returned 4:05.74 to beat Winnie Chebet to second in 4:06.78 as Sela Jepleting timed 4:09.45 for third. Both Chepng'etich, the World 1,500m silver medallist, and Chebet have the World Championships qualifying time but Jepleting will have to wait longer to qualify.

"It feels good to qualify but the pressure will be on me by virtue of being the Olympic champion. I had good races in Shanghai and Eugene where I won. It's a good season and I hope to maintain the form in London." said Chepng'etich, who will be making her second appearance at the World Championships.

Fast-rising Judy Kiyeng fell during the race.

Kwemoi, who is set for his debut at the World Championships, won the race in 3:30.89 beating Timothy Cheruiyot to second place in 3:31.05 as Elijah Manangoi, the World 1,500m silver medallist, sealed the last place in the Kenya's 1,500m team for the London worlds.

World 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop, who withdrew from the race with 300m, to go has a wild card by virtue of his status.