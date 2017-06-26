Kenya: Strathmore Scorpions Sting Multimedia University at City Park

Strathmore University Scorpions warmed up for their crunch Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League clash against rivals USIU Spartans with a 6-0 thrashing of Multimedia University at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.

Ruth Adhiambo grabbed a hat-trick as Scorpions hammered the lowly Multimedia University lasses in the lop-sided encounter.

There was also a brace for Judy Adhiambo with Virginia Wanjue adding the other as Scorpions secured three points in the university derby.

The win saw Scorpions move up one place to third place with 19 points after their sixth win of the season.

Scorpions can move to second place on Sunday with a win over USIU Spartans in their 11am clash at the same venue.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge was pleased with the team's display and called for more of the same in today's clash.

"We scored a goal in the first minute and this allowed us to settle and control proceedings. We just need ensure we make better use of short corners in coming matches," Senge told Nation Sport.

The game was effectively over after 11 minutes as the Madaraka-based side race to a 3-0 lead to leave their opponents stunned. Scorpions, who finished second last season, scored with their first attack of the game.

Caroline Njoki won the ball in midfield and released striker Gilly Okumu, who raced down the right wing before squaring for Adhiambo who lifted the ball past Multimedia keeper Faith Moreti.

Multimedia barely recovered before they went two goals down in the fifth minute, this time through a short corner.

Njoki dragged the set-piece and Adhiambo controlled the ball superbly before firing to the bottom left corner. The out-of-sorts Multimedia defence was breached yet again as Scorpions continued to attack with Okumu constantly bullying the opponents defence with some nice touches.

Okumu again turned provider for her team's third, beating two Multimedia players before releasing Judy Adhiambo, who rounded Moreti, before slipping the ball into an empty post.

Senge introduced Wanjue in the second quarter for Barbara Aogo as Multimedia resulted to defending allowing their opponents to control proceedings.

They were breached at the end of the quarter as Adhiambo slotted home through another field goal to record her first career hat-trick.

Multimedia's first short on target came in the fourth quarter but it did little to trouble Scorpions keeper Tasha Maria.

The defeat left Multimedia second from bottom with three points after their ninth loss of the season.

"We need to show more fighting spirit against the big teams. We showed them too much respect," Multimedia coach Vincent Odhiambo said.

In the men's national league, Impala beat Daystar University 3-0 at the same venue courtesy of goals from Jipcho Rotich, Kelvin Rono and Eddy Odhiambo.