Tanzania: UN Reiterates Readiness to Help Zanzibar

The UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, Mr Alvaro Rodriguez, has pledged the institution's continuous support to Zanzibar's environment, economic empowerment, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)' initiatives.

Ambassador Rodriguez gave the assurance here during a three-day field tour of several water-access projects as well as an environmental conservation plan. His visit is part of UN efforts to monitor projects and meet beneficiaries in communities.

"The UN is committed to working closely with the government and people of Zanzibar to conserve the environment, improve sanitation, and encourage people to practise sustainable farming," Mr Rodriguez said.

He commended local authorities and people engaged in development projects in effort to fight poverty, improve availability of safe water, and protect the environment currently affected by the climate change.

In Unguja, Mr Rodriguez visited a USD 90,000 water project in Kikwajuni Constituency, Zanzibar Town, where the project has improved the lives of over 25,000 people, for which the 'Member of parliament, expressed gratitude.

He also toured a USD 50,000 UNIDO-supported Community Based Conservation Project in Kajengwa Village in Makunduchi, south of Unguja Islands. The conservation project has helped over 15,000 people, mostly women, who previously depended on firewood for cooking.

According to community leaders, they now have access to more efficient cooking stoves instead of relying heavily on trees for firewood. The project also supported the community to plan over 100,000 trees and install 200 beehives, which had improved nutrition and was a reliable source of additional income.

The water and the conservation projects had spanned several years and now that the first phase had been successfully implemented, both projects would be scaled-up. Each project is set to receive some funds this year through the UNDP Small Grants Programme to begin implementation of phase two.

Mr Rodriguez told the community: "We are here to address the needs of the community as it relates to water. We know that you have had big challenges when it comes to accessing water and we know that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, your MPs and community leaders want to assist you."

He said the UN was committed to "What we call the Sustainable Development Goals which is a vision for development that the UN, Tanzania and the world has committed to.

To assist in this process I am very happy to announce that UNDP will be able to provide 110m/- for the water project in this community." The UN chief also visited Mkwajuni Secondary School, North Unguja, to inspect the implementation of WASH projects which cover ten schools.

He raised concern over a filthy environment and insufficient toilets for the students.