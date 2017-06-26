24 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Names Team for World Championships

By Ayumba Ayodi

Athletics Kenya on Saturday named Team Kenya for the World Championships due August 4-13 in London.

AK named the team after the two-day trials that were characterised by surprises in some races.

The men's 800m team will have US-based Emmanuel Korir, Kipyegon Bett, Ferguson Rotich and World 800m record-holder David Rudisha.

Michael Saruni, who placed third behind Korir and Bett, was sacrificed to create room for Rotich, who finished fourth in the race. Rotich is the 2016 800m Diamond League series winner and is also eligible for the wild card. World and Olympic champion Rudisha, who skipped the trials, was also eligible for the wild card.

More to follow...

