Nigeria: Eid El-Fitr

editorial

Eid el-Fitr was celebrated in Nigeria yesterday following the sighting of the moon of Shawwal and the subsequent announcement by the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad, who is also President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. Eid el Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, means "festival of breaking the fast" and is celebrated for three days. On the morning of the first day of Shawwal, Muslims gather for prayers.

The second meritorious aspect of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is that it has been chosen by Allah Almighty for the celebration of Eid el-Fitr, one of the only two annual festivals recognized by the Shari'a. This joyous day is intended by the Shari'a to serve as a sign of gratitude by Muslims on the accomplishment of Ramadan and as an immediate reward by Allah for those who spent the month of Ramadan in fasting and performing other forms of ritual worship.

Eid el-Fitr is one of the two most important Islamic celebrations and on Eid el-Fitr day people dress in their finest clothes, adorn their homes with lights and decorations, give treats to children and enjoy visits with friends and family. Beyond that however, the main event is the religious service when one offers prayers and listens to the inspirational address of the Imam on relevant matters concerning the significance of the occasion. As the main purpose of fasting is to develop righteousness and self-purification (Qur'an 2:186) the most attractive garment one should be wearing is the one mentioned by God in the Holy Quran: The raiment of righteousness - that is the best. (7:27).

Eid-el-Fitr should remind one of many lessons learned from fasting and which, during the holy month of Ramadan, one should have endeavoured to keep in mind and to have practised. One of them is the offering of one's morning (Fajr) prayer before sunrise. After completion of the holy month of fasting, Muslims are able to gauge their improved spiritual condition as a result of one's devotion, conduct, prayers and divine favours received during that period. We should therefore reflect on our condition of spiritual improvement and resolve not to lose what one has gained but rather, not only to maintain it, but press forward to even higher spiritual development through righteous conduct, prayers and seeking the Grace of God.

In the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr, the cardinal message is that although Eid-el-Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan, the doctrines of moderation, avoidance of excessive consumption, piety, regular supplication to Allah and being a brother's keeper subsist always beyond the Ramadan. Amidst the day's celebration therefore, Muslims should spare a thought for the entire country and how to lift it from its persistent underdevelopment. All Nigerians should be concerned that although the country is well endowed in terms of natural and human resources, many citizens are living below the poverty level in their own country.

Nigerians, especially Muslims in positions of authority as leaders need to re-orient their character and daily deeds to be in tune with God. It is a lesson of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr that no one should be happy when he is surrounded by dozens and hundreds of hungry and unhappy people. Thus Eid-el-Fitr should teach us that the wealth bestowed on any person is for the purpose not of enjoying life to the fullest but to raise several other persons from their state of hopelessness and helplessness.

Government officials particularly Muslims should shun greed, corruption, nepotism and other maladies that have been stunting the country's growth. Such acts are starkly against the grain of Islam, Ramadan or the Eid-el-Fitr which is an apt occasion to repent and seek Allah's forgiveness. Muslims should bear in mind that giving alms to the needy at all times is a pillar of Islam enjoined by Allah. We wish all our readers happy Sallah.