Kenya: Thika's Gathumbi Wins Matchplay Championship

Daily practice and good planning paid off for Thika Sports Club's Joseph Gathumbi on Saturday as he became the first amateur golfer to qualify for next year's Barclays Kenya Open.

The 27-year-old Gathumbi, formerly of Njoro Country Club and currently playing off handicap two, caused a major upset by beating home player and one of the national team players Edwin Mudanyi 3-1 in the two-round final of Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship at par-72 Vet Lab Spirts Club course.

Gathumbi, who was knocked out in the first round of last year's tournament at Sigona, led 2-up at the end of the first 18 holes.

CONSISTENT PRACTICE

"I've been practising hard for this year's event. Besides giving me many points, winning here also offers me a chance to qualify for the Kenya Open. My game this weekend has been solid, as I was driving well and putting well," said Gathumbi, who first moved to Ruiru from Njoro last year, before decamping to Thika early this year.

At the 27 holes, the two players were all square but Gathumbi went up at the 10th and maintained his lead by getting two more holes to end the match with Mudanyi at the 17th hole.

SKILLED PLAYER

"He is a good player and played well throughout, particular in the final match. He has a good future if he maintains his game," Mudanyi, who will now focus on next weekend's Limuru Open before leaving for Uganda for the Victoria Cup, said.

Gathumbi started his campaign for the title with a walk over from David Murigi before beating Royal's Robert Nyanchoga 1-up in the second round. He qualified for the last eight after a 4-3 win against Kericho's Reuben Langat.

He later beat Royal Nairobi's Dennis Saikwa 2-1 in the quarter-finals to reach the semis against junior international Mutahi Kibugu, whom he beat 4-3.

Mudanyi had beaten John Karichu of Limuru 5-3 in the semis to reach the final.

Kibugu later neat Karichu 1-up in the third and fourth place play off to finish third overall.

In the subsidiary, Eldoret's Andrew Chelogoi beat club-mate Aaron Kitur 4-3 to win the title. The championship attracted 64 players from various clubs in the country.