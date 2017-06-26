24 June 2017

Kenya: Baaru Undisputed King of Lewa Marathon

By Agnes Aboo

Philemon Baaru on Saturday successfully defended his Safaricom Lewa Marathon title at the Lewa Conservancy in Meru County for his fifth win.

The women's title went to Margaret Lepakana.

The ever green Baaru registered a winning time of 2.22.18. The 36-year-old took command of the race, surging ahead in emphatic fashion, never to be reeled in by the chasing pack. Daniel Mbogo came second while Jon Muthui finished third.

In the women's race, 25-year-old Lepakana from Samburu County returned in 2.38.48. She beat four time champion Fridah Lodepa who finished third. Naomi Njiri came in second.

"I am happy I have retained the title, I am eying major races after winning this marathon for many years. As always, it was a tough race with hilly terrain but I have comfortably managed," Baaru said.

The marathon, raced on dirt roads in the wild brought together runners from all over the world.

"I prepared for the race for several months. I thank God for enabling me win this race. I never expected to defeat the defending champion who had won the title for four years. I am still thinking of my next move after winning this race," Lepakana said.

Philemon Kiprono won the men's half marathon in a time of 1.06.00, followed by James Mureithi and Vincent Raimoi in the second and third positions respectively.

In the women category, Betty Karambo Mbaya emerged winner in 1:14:25.

She was followed home by Lucy Karimi while Pauline Wangui finished third.

