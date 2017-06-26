AFC Leopards on Saturday trounced Dero FC 15-1 in a lop-sided GOtv Shield contest at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu County.

In other selected results of this competition, Kakamega Homeboyz joined Leopards in the round of 32 after pipping Naivas FC 1-0 at the Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Former Leopards forward Lamine Diallo scored the game's only goal.

Elsewhere, National Super League sides Nairobi Stima and Palos FC defeated Machakos United and Griffin 4-1 and 5-1 respectively.

Another second tier side, KCB were also victorious, coming off 3-0 victors over Poror Mote at Afraha Stadium.

Also, Al Ahly were downed 2-0 by Technical University of Kenya, even as Sony Sugar defeated Timsales by three unanswered goals.

It was, however, in Kisumu where the real goal rush played out.

In what was Tom Juma's first match in charge at Leopards, the ex-international received the best possible reception at a venue that has in the recent past proven a tough hunting ground for Ingwe.

As if to prove a point, Leopards immediately ran riot with the opening goal of this match coming via Marcellus Ingosti after only five minutes of play.

Ugandan midfielder Musa Mudde, who is making a return to the club two years after leaving for Bandari, doubled the lead shortly thereafter, but Edgar Otieno pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Whyvone Isuza made it 3-1 for Leopards on the cusp of halftime, before two quick fire goals from exciting rookie Vincent Oburu adjusted the scoresheet to 5-1.

Oburu added two more goals in the final half an hour, before Isuza also helped himself to a hat-trick, and still there was time for Harambee Stars trialist Robinson Kamura and even goalkeeper Ian Otieno to add their name to the scoresheet.

"This result is very important, it will help us rake in confidence because we have not been scoring the goals off late. The target now is to transfer this form to the league," Oburu said after the match.