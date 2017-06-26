24 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mbaraki Get Walkover in Women's League

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Kitengela Starlets FC on Saturday forfeited three Kenya Women Premier League points when they failed to turn up at Mbaraki Sports Club for their match against Mombasa Olympic Ladies FC.

The match referee, Elijah Nyamwaka, waited for the required 45 minutes for Mombasa Olympics opponents Kitengela to arrive in vain.

Accompanied by linesmen Dan Ochieng, Kefa Obare and Zakaria Ashira and match commissar Kennedy Kiema, Nyamwaka blew the final whistle, giving the home Olympic team a walk-over.

The match, meant to be played last month at the same venue, had been rescheduled to Saturday. It was postponed at the eleventh hour because Kitengela Scarlet team was involved in a road accident, with many of their players getting injured.

READY FOR MATCH

Olympic team head coach, Joseph Oyoo, said they had been ready for the clash, adding that they were expecting a convincing victory, taking into consideration that he had prepared his players well.

"After we lost to Makolanders two weeks ago, we prepared well and we were thirsty for victory against Kitengela by a big margin," said Oyoo. Mombasa Olympic Ladies FC features many former students who turned out for various teams in the schools championships, among them Harambee Starlets lethal striker, Mwanahalima Adam.

Team captain, Gererder Akinyi, said their loss to Makolanders early this month had given them a big lesson, adding that they would continue training harder to win their remaining matches.

"We don't want to lose a single point from our remaining matches," she said.

