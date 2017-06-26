Nigeria: We'll Rejuvenate Nigeria's Economy Through ICT - Govt

Minister of Communications Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu has said his ministry is leveraging on Information Communication Technology (ICT) for rejuvenating Nigeria's economy as well as encouraging massive online job creation through the implementation of various initiatives..

In a press statement by Victor Oluwadamilare, his Special Assistant on Media, the minister, in a keynote address he delivered at the opening ceremony of the Ife Youths Economic Summit (IYES 2017) at the ancient city of Ile-Ife said in this onerous task, 28,800 unemployed youths nominees across various states of the Federation were trained in online job (Micro-work and E-lancing).

The ministry, he also said has established incubation hubs in Lagos and Calabar, which are a private and public sector collaboration aimed at catalysing the ICT industry by helping Nigerian ICT entrepreneurs create successful businesses, support the interactions between innovations and their partners and developing indigenous skills and capabilities. H e added that the target of this initiative is to create 25 successful ICT businesses by 2015.

Striving to make the ICT sector, the 4th pillar of the nation's economy in terms of contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), he said the sector, which is the fastest growing and which has contributed 9.58 percent to the country's GDP, trained 1000 Girls in ICT in collaboration with Huawei Technologies and have sent 20 best amongst the 1000 girls already in Nigeria to China in April this year for further training.

Barr. Shittu said in its efforts to fill the about 24 percent IT vacancies in the country, the ministry "plans to build technical and job-ready ICT skills to replace expatriate expertise with highly skilled Nigerians, increase the supply of local highly skilled talent to a fast growing sector and enhance ICT industry employment opportunities.